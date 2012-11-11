NEW YORK Nov 11 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
has tentatively agreed to sell around a dozen car rental
locations at U.S. airports as a remedy to win over U.S.
regulators for its proposed acquisition of Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported
on Sunday.
On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Hertz was being pressed
by antitrust regulators to shed at least a dozen airport
locations.
By shedding the airport locations, Hertz is hoping it will
allay concerns from the Federal Trade Commission that a
combination of the rental-car giants will give them too much
control, particularly at airports, which would harm consumers,
the Journal said.
Officials at Hertz, Dollar Thrifty and the FTC could not be
reached immediately for comment.
Hertz has more than 3,900 airport and non-airport locations
in the United States. Dollar Thrifty on its website says it has
about 585 outlets in the United States and Canada, but does not
give a breakdown between the two countries.
Hertz in August agreed to buy Dollar Thrifty for about $2.56
billion. Last week, Hertz extended the expiration date of its
tender offer to Nov. 16.