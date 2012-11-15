By A. Ananthalakshmi
Nov 15 Hertz Global Holdings Inc won
approval from U.S. antitrust regulators for its $2.56 billion
bid for smaller car rental rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group
, bringing an end to a more than two-year long takeover
saga.
Hertz agreed to divest 13 additional airports than it had
originally proposed in order to get the go-ahead from the
Federal Trade Commission, which voted 4-1 in favor of the deal.
Hertz, which had initially proposed to sell 16 locations,
will divest a total of 29 on-airport Dollar Thrifty locations,
under the terms of the settlement.
It will also sell its Advantage brand, which competes with
Dollar Thrifty in the low-cost segment of the market, to
Franchise Services of North America and Macquarie
Capital.
The deal, as it was originally proposed, would have harmed
competition at 72 U.S. airports by reducing competition and
giving the combined company a free reign to increase rental car
rates, the FTC said.
"American consumers rent more than 50 million vehicles at
airports nationwide each year, spending $11 billion, so this is
a real pocketbook issue for everyday people," FTC Chairman Jon
Leibowitz said.
The Dollar Thrifty acquisition will firmly secure Hertz's
No. 2 position in the $22 billion U.S. car rental industry,
ahead of Avis Budget Group Inc. Privately held
Enterprise Holdings is the biggest player.
LAST BIG PRIZE
The takeover of Dollar Thrifty has been clouded by antitrust
issues as a buyout would leave only three players with more than
95 percent of the U.S. car rental market.
The merger -- which was announced in August -- ends more
than two years of on-off takeover talks for Dollar Thrifty
involving Hertz and Avis that began in April 2010.
Hertz was always seen the more likely to win regulatory
clearance because it serves the high-end business rental market.
Past takeover talks were stalled in part by price and in
part by uncertainty over the companies' ability to win antitrust
approval of a merger.
Commissioner Thomas Rosch, who voted against the settlement,
said he found it inadequate to resolve the competitive concerns
at several dozen other airports.
Park Ridge, New Jersey-based Hertz has a 26 percent market
share in the U.S. airport market, while Tulsa, Oklahoma-based
Dollar Thrifty has a 12 percent share, according to the FTC.
The settlement will enable Advantage to become the
fourth-largest U.S. car rental company, and allow it to compete
effectively, the regulator said.
Dollar Thrifty, considered the last big prize in the
industry, has always been an attractive target for U.S. and
European rivals due to its low-cost brands. At one point during
the financial downturn, Hertz offered $2 per share for Dollar
Thrifty.
It is now paying $87.50 per share.
Hertz's tender offer for Dollar Thrifty shares are set to
expire on Friday, unless further extended.