Feb 27 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss from continuing operations, partly due to an impairment charge.

Net loss from continuing operations widened to $438 million, or $5.28 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $37 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.03 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)