UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
Nov 7 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a 82.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as total expenses rose, sending its shares down 25 percent in extended trading on Monday.
The company's net income fell to $42 million, or 49 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $237 million, or $2.60 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.58 per share.
Total expenses rose 5 percent to $2.43 billion.
Hertz's revenue fell to $2.54 billion from $2.58 billion.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
ANKARA, May 20 A mild-mannered cleric known for decades as an establishment insider, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani reinvented himself as a rabble-rousing political street fighter to secure a decisive re-election victory against a united conservative bloc.