BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hit by an impairment charge and lower pricing.
The company's net loss from continuing operations widened to $223 million, or $2.69 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $52 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Hertz booked an impairment charge of $30 million in the quarter.
Revenue fell to $1.92 billion from $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.