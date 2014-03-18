March 18 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it would spin off its equipment rental business for $2.5 billion.

The division, Hertz Equipment Rental Corp, provides a wide range of rental equipment from small tools to heavy earthmoving equipment.

Hertz said part of the proceeds would be used to fund a newly approved $1 billion share repurchase program.

The company said it expects the separation, which will be through a tax-free distribution to shareholders, to close by early 2015.