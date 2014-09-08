BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Mark Frissora has stepped down for personal reasons.
The car rental company's board appointed Hertz Equipment Rental Corp's head, Brian MacDonald, as interim CEO.
The company said it had started a search process for a replacement for Frissora, who also held the position of chairman.
Hertz also appointed independent lead director Linda Fayne Levinson as independent non-executive chair of the board. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter