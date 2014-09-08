* Mark Frissora cites personal reasons for departure
* Company has disclosed accounting errors dating back to
2011
* Some investors call for ex-Dollar Thrifty CEO as
replacement
* Shares rise as much as 5 pct
By Rohit T. K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani
Sept 8 Mark Frissora has resigned as chief
executive of Hertz Global Holdings Inc, citing personal
reasons, as pressure from investors mounts following a series of
accounting errors.
Hertz's shares rose as much as 5 percent after the No. 2
U.S. car rental company said it had begun the search for a
replacement. Several investors and analysts named Scott
Thompson, former CEO of Dollar Thrifty, as a possible candidate.
Brian MacDonald, CEO of Hertz's equipment rental business,
which will soon be spun off, was named interim chief executive.
Hertz has owned up to a string of accounting errors,
originating in 2011, that will require it to restate or correct
its financial results for the past three years. The company last
month withdrew its full-year financial forecast.
Disclosing an 8.5 percent stake in Hertz last month,
activist investor Carl Icahn said he planned to quiz management
over accounting issues.
Private investment firm Fir Tree Partners Inc, which owned 3
percent of Hertz's stock at the end of the second quarter, has
said Frissora had "completely lost credibility."
"I'm sure he got the message that people don't want him," a
different Hertz shareholder told Reuters. The investor declined
to be identified, citing company policy.
Frissora, 58, also stepped down as chairman. He was not
available for comment.
Frissora is credited for the shrewd acquisitions that helped
Hertz to grow into a $12.7 billion company - more than
two-and-a-half times its value when it listed in 2006, shortly
after Frissora took the helm.
"During Mark's tenure, Hertz has transformed from a single
on-airport car rental brand to a world leading rental car
company," said Linda Levinson, who was announced as independent
non-executive chairwoman on Monday.
Frissora presided over Hertz's buyout of Dollar Thrifty
after a tussle with Avis Budget Group Inc. He also
ranked fifth on Business Travel News' list of the 25 most
influential executives of 2012.
But some analysts and investors have said Hertz had not been
able to raise prices as much as it should have after swallowing
up a major competitor. Some are calling for the man who led
Dollar Thrifty at the time as a replacement for Frissora.
"There has been a clamoring for Scott Thompson, who did a
fabulous job in taking Dollar Thrifty from close to bankruptcy
to an $87.50 per share buyout," said Michael Millman, managing
member of independent securities research company Millman
Research Associates. Hertz had first offered $2 per share.
To Friday's close, Hertz's stock had fallen 0.6 percent this
year compared with a 64 percent jump in the value of Avis, the
third-largest U.S. car rental company. Privately held Enterprise
Rent-A-Car is the largest player in the $24 billion market.
Hertz's shares were up 1.7 percent at $28.95 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Feroze Jamal and Robin
Paxton)