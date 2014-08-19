Aug 19 Hertz Global Holdings Inc said it
is withdrawing its full-year forecast and expects earnings to be
well below its previous guidance due to challenges in the rental
car and equipment businesses and costs related to its review of
the past three years' financial results.
The company said in a regulatory filing that earnings would
be affected by operational challenges, including recalls by car
makers, higher-than-expected operating expenses and weak demand
in the equipment rental businesses. (1.usa.gov/YwpVmG)
Hertz said in June that it would restate or correct
financial results for the past three years to fix accounting
errors originating in 2011.
