Nov 14 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings
Inc said it was expanding a restatement of results to
include financial reports from 2012 and 2013 to fix some
accounting errors and estimated third-quarter revenue below Wall
Street expectations.
Hertz's shares fell as much as 11.2 percent on Friday, their
biggest intra-day percentage decline in more than a year.
Hertz said in June it would restate results for 2011 due to
accounting errors and would review 2012 and 2013 statements.
The company has since been the target of a management
shake-up initiated by activist investor Carl Icahn.
The board is looking for a new CEO after Mark Frissora
stepped down in September. He was replaced by Brian MacDonald,
previously CEO of Hertz's equipment rental business, on an
interim basis.
Hertz said on Friday the errors would reduce its
attributable net income by about $87 million for the three
years.
The company said it did not expect to file the restated
results before mid-2015.
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was Hertz's auditor for the three
years, according to filings.
Hertz reported preliminary revenue of $3.12 billion for the
third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average were expecting
$3.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hertz said revenue for the quarter was hurt by a tighter
fleet capacity in the face of rising vehicle recalls by
automakers including General Motors Co despite a good
demand for car rentals.
Hertz also launched a cost-cutting program and said it
expects savings of about $100 million by the end of 2015.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said it was unusual to see
such significant moves being made by the interim management at a
time when the board is still searching for a potential outside
CEO candidate.
"Investors may have questions as to what this implies for
the process of the external CEO search, assuming one is still
being conducted," Jonas wrote in a note.
Up to Thursday's close, Hertz shares had dropped 7 percent
since June 6, when the company first disclosed the accounting
errors.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)