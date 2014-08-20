Aug 20 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc
were set to open down 12.3 percent on Wednesday after
the car rental company pulled its full-year outlook late on
Tuesday, prompting at least two brokerages to downgrade the
company's stock.
Hertz expects 2014 results to be "well below" its previous
guidance due to business challenges and costs related to a
review of the past three years' results, it said in a regulatory
filing on Tuesday.
"The filing contained a bundle of bad news that we believe
will be the point of capitulation for many of the frustrated
bulls who have been extremely patient with Hertz until this
point," J.P. Morgan Securities analyst Kevin Milota wrote in a
note to clients.
The brokerage cut its rating on the company's stock to
"neutral" from "overweight" and its target price by $7 to $25.
Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".
Hertz said it faced a shortage of cars due to a spate of car
recalls by U.S. automakers who are facing stringent scrutiny
from the government. (1.usa.gov/YwpVmG)
Nearly 28 percent of Hertz's U.S. fleet comes from General
Motors Co, which has recalled about 25.7 million cars in
the country so far this year.
Hertz, Avis Budget Group Inc and market leader
Enterprise Rent-A-Car control about 90 percent of the U.S. car
rental market, which has been seeing an uptick in demand as the
economy improves.
"What's frustrating to us is (Hertz) is failing to
capitalize on the favorable rental car industry dynamics," Wells
Fargo Securities analyst Richard Kwas wrote in a note. "The heat
is on."
The brokerage kept its "outperform" rating on the stock.
"We think catalysts for the stock to regain momentum are
extremely limited in the near term," Deutsche Bank analyst Chris
Woronka said in a note.
Hertz's shares were trading at $27.65 before the bell on
Wednesday. Up to Tuesday's close of $31.56, the stock had gained
18 percent this year.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)