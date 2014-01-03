NEW YORK Jan 3 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn
has acquired between 30 and 40 million shares in Hertz Global
Holdings Inc and his stake-building was the reason the
car rental company bolstered its takeover defenses, CNBC
reported Friday, citing unidentified sources.
The business TV broadcaster also said part of Icahn's stake
took the form of derivatives rather than common shares.
Shares in Hertz, which on Monday said it had adopted a
"shareholder rights" plan after observing "unusual and
substantial activity" in its shares, were up 1.7 percent.
Icahn was not immediately available to comment.