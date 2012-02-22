Feb 22 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on improving U.S. travel demand and forecast double-digit volume growth in the U.S. car rental business for the first quarter.

Hertz, which stopped pursuing smaller rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group last year, expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $1.16 to $1.26 a share, on revenue of $8.85 billion to $8.95 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings $1.24 a share, on revenue of $8.90 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

October-December net income was $47.1 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $28.1 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents a share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.01 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

Shares of the Park Ridge, New Jersey-based company were trading up 4 percent at $13.85 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.