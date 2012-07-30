* Q2 adj EPS $0.35 vs est $0.32
* Revenue $2.23 bln vs est $2.24 bln
* Shares up 1 pct after the bell
July 30 Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings
Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market
expectations as margins improved.
Strong demand from business and leisure travelers is
boosting business at U.S. hotels and airlines, in turn helping
car rental companies.
Hertz, which is expected to make a bid for another smaller
rival Dollar Thrifty soon, said U.S. car rental margins
rose 210 basis points.
The company reaffirmed its 2012 adjusted earnings forecast
of $1.28 to $1.38 per share on revenue of between $8.9 billion
and $9.0 billion.
Net income rose to $92.9 million, or 21 cents per share, for
the second quarter from $55.0 million, or 12 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.23 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 32 cents per share on
revenue of $2.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hertz shares, which closed at $11.50 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange, were up 1 percent after the bell.