Nov 12 Chocolate maker Hershey Co said
it would launch Hershey's Kisses and milk chocolate bars made
with no artificial flavors for the holiday season, as it looks
to cater to a growing demand for less-processed food.
Hershey, founded in 1894, said it would also launch a mobile
tool, called SmartLabel, that will provide information on
nutritional facts, ingredients and allergens.
The new Kisses and milk chocolate bars will be made using
locally sourced milk, cane sugar and contain natural flavors,
the company said.
Neil Saunders, chief executive of retail research firm
Conlumino, said this was a good move ahead of the holiday season
as people tend to buy better quality chocolates for personal
consumption than during Halloween, when chocolates are mostly
distributed.
Hershey had said in February that it planned to use simpler
ingredients starting this year.
Food companies are focusing more on offering products
perceived as healthier, yielding to a general shift in consumer
preference away from processed food.
Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc
expects to generate half of its revenue from snacks seen as
healthier in the next five years, the company's chief growth
officer had said in an interview with Reuters.
Nestle USA, General Mills Inc and Yum Brands Inc
are also catering to the changing tastes.
It wouldn't be surprising if Hershey brings all of its
chocolates under the classification of being natural and simple
in about a year, Saunders said.
