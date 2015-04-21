LONDON, April 21 Dutch ports services company HES Beheer is raising a new 100 million euro ($107.59 million) leveraged loan to back its purchase of a stake in Rotterdam port terminal Europees Massagoed-Overslagbedrijf (EMO), bankers said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank, DNB and RBC are leading the 100 million euro leveraged loan, which finances the purchase of the remaining 43 percent stake in EMO that HES Beheer did not already own from a joint venture between ThyssenKrupp and Antwerp Bulk Terminal, the sources said

The new debt will be added on to the company's existing 315 million euro loans and is structured as an 85 million euro term loan, a 10 million euro capital expenditure facility and a 5 million euro revolving credit facility.

The new loan pays 400 basis points (bp) in line with the margins on HES Beheer's existing loans.

A conference call will be held on April 22 to launch the loan to investors, the sources said.

Carlyle and Riverstone bought Dutch listed ports services company HES Beheer in 2014, backed by a 315 million euro leveraged loan.

That loan included a 250 million euro term loan and 65 million euros of capital expenditure and revolving credit facilities, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

HES Beheer, EMO and ThyssenKrupp and Antwerp Bulk Terminal were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)