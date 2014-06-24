LONDON, June 24 A trio of banks have lined up 315 million euros ($428.16 million) of loans to back private equity firms Carlyle and Riverstone's acquisition of listed ports services company HES Beheer, the new owners said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank, DNB Bank and RBC Capital Markets are leading the deal which includes 250 million euros of credit facilities to fund the offer and refinance some of HES Beheer's debt.

The 250 million euro credit facility will be in the form of a term loan that is due to launch to syndication to institutional investors in July. There are also 65 million euros of undrawn facilities including a revolving credit, banking sources said.

The private equity firms will provide around 284 million euros of equity for the buyout.

Listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange since 1982, HES Beheer will be taken private for around 408 million euros through 1908 Acquisition - a subsidiary of private company Hestya Energy that will be owned by Riverstone and Carlyle together.

Hestya coverts sites into dry and liquid bulk storage terminals. Hestya Energy's main operating asset is a 1.2 million cubic metre liquid bulk storage terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. ($1 = 0.7357 Euros) (Editing by David Evans)