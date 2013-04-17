* Cepsa to take over Bir el Msana exploration block
* Hess seeks better terms for over $1 billion investment in
remaining block
* Algeria set to announce new licensing round in second half
of 2013
* Algeria faces rising domestic energy demand
By Julia Payne
LONDON, April 17 Hess Corp will sell one
of its only two Algerian oil stakes to Spain's Cepsa, already
heavily involved there, due to poor return potential, a source
close to the deal said.
Foreign oil companies have long complained of Algeria's
production sharing terms, which led to the freezing up of major
investments and a decline in oil and gas output over the last
few years.
Sparse interest in the last upstream licensing round spurred
the government to pass an amended hydrocarbon law in January,
but the changes may not be sufficient to counter the prospect of
greater security costs after the In Amenas plant attack that
month.
Cepsa will be taking over Hess' stake in the Bir el Msana
field, the source said, while the U.S. company will focus on its
production at the Gassi El Agreb complex. Cepsa was the only
foreign winner in the last licensing round.
Hess has a 45 percent stake in the block, shared with
Algeria's state company Sonatrach, with first oil not expected
until 2014.
Both Hess and Cepsa declined to comment on the deal.
Cepsa, owned by International Petroleum Investment Company
(IPIC), is already involved in Algeria's major Ourhoud oilfield,
the Timimoun gas exploration project and the Medgaz gas pipeline
to Spain, which started exports in 2011.
Hess will focus its efforts on Gassi el Agreb, in which it
has a 49 percent stake through a joint venture with Sonatrach.
The fields produce around 35,000 to 40,000 barrels per day.
The company is planning to invest over $1 billion in the
producing block but this hinges in part on whether the company
can renegotiate better terms.
"It's not unreasonable to assume that (Hess) wants better
terms," the source said.
Britain's BG Group is also leaving Algeria, several
sources said. Its licence for the Hassi Ba Hamou block expired
in September and negotiations have stalled.
"For the last 12-18 months there has been no one present on
the ground," a BG spokesman said, "We do have a permit and are
in discussions with the Algerians."
Algeria's main priority is to secure its domestic energy
supplies and most new reservoir potential are in tight
formations, Algerian Oil Minister Youcef Yousfi said on Monday
in London on an official visit to Britain.
Oil and gas accounts for 60 percent of its revenues and most
crucially, Algeria is dependent on hydrocarbons for its domestic
energy needs.
Yousfi said Algeria does not have other options like
hydro-electric power or coal and nuclear is too long term. While
it is also looking into solar, it must re-ignite interest in
exploration to avoid an energy shortage and losing even more of
its export capabilities.
"We have to double our electricity capacity in five years,"
Yousfi said, which will entail a greater pull on oil and gas
production.
Should some of the country's ambitious refinery plans come
to fruition, even more oil will be diverted for feedstock,
eating away at exports.
A new licensing round for 20 blocks was due to be announced
in the first half of the year but was pushed back to the second
half after the January attack at BP and Statoil's In Amenas
plant, industry sources said.
Bureaucracy also weighs on dealings in Algeria, and
approvals on large investments drag on for years. The situation
is unlikely to improve with a young and better educated
population seeking jobs.
"Bureaucracy - we have no choice. We have to provide jobs to
these young graduates," Yousfi said.