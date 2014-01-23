Jan 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp said on Thursday it would spend $5.8 billion on exploration and production this year, a 15 percent drop from 2013.

Hess plans to spend $2.85 billion on shale development, and roughly $1.48 billion on production, $925 million on development and $550 million on exploration.

Hess shares have gained 34 percent in the past 52 weeks.