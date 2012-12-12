Dec 12 U.S. oil and gas company Hess Corp said on Wednesday it made an oil discovery off Ghana at the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points license.

The oil found at Hess's Pecan-1 well marks its fifth discovery in the block, the New York company said.

Shares of Hess climbed nearly 3 percent to $51.98 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting By Anna Driver; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)