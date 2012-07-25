July 25 Hess Corp's second-quarter
profit fell on weaker oil prices, but its oil and gas production
jumped, the U.S. energy company said on Wednesday, lifting its
shares 2.4 percent in premarket trading.
Profit in the quarter was $549 million, or $1.61 per share,
compared with $607 million, or $1.78 a share, in the same period
a year earlier.
Oil and gas production climbed to 429,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day in the quarter from 372,000 in the year-ago
quarter.
Driving that increase was the jump in production at Hess's
properties in the Bakken field to 55,000 BOE per day from 25,000
BOE per day last year, and the resumption of production in
Libya.
Hess' refining and marketing business also posted a profit
of $8 million versus a loss of $39 million a year ago.