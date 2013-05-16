BRIEF-Sichuan Golden Summit (Group) Joint-stock to set up three wholly owned units in Emeishan City
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
May 16 Activist investor Elliott Management will settle for three seats on the board of Hess Corp and support the oil producer's five director nominees to end a proxy fight.
Hess and Elliott Management said in a joint statement that the oil company's reconstituted board would continue to comprise 14 members. Nine of the existing 14 directors would be replaced after the company's annual meeting on Thursday.
March 29 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint stock Co Ltd :
LAUSANNE, March 29 The chairman of Indian miner Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday he had no plans to buy assets in South Africa from Anglo American or push for a board seat after announcing plans to buy a 13 percent stake in the mining giant.
* First Home Bank of Mountain Grove - Alexander will become chairman of FBSI