BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
FRANKFURT Oct 6 German lighting designer Hess aims to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 19, the group's IPO prospectus showed.
Shares will be priced in the range of 20-23 euros ($26-30), with the offering to include 2.3 million ordinary shares from a capital increase as well as 345,000 shares from the holdings of Hess Grundstuecksverwaltungs GmbH & Co KG.
The subscription period will run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 17.
If all the shares are sold, the company stake held by Chief Executive Christoph Hess and his father Juergen will fall to 33.3 percent from 71.4 percent.
Family-owned Hess plans to focus on the global market for light-emitting diodes (LED), which is forecast to grow to 57 billion euros by 2020 from 5 billion euros in 2011, according to a McKinsey study cited by Hess.
On Tuesday, shares in Talanx, Germany's third-biggest insurer, inched higher on their Frankfurt stock market debut, vindicating the company's decision to go ahead with the share sale after dithering last month over the state of Europe's fragile IPO market. ($1 = 0.7657 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Catherine Evans)
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.