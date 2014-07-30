Japan's Abe says wants to resolve peace treaty issue with Russia
LONDON, April 29 Japan wants to resolve a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties with Russia since World War Two, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.
July 30 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp said it plans to form a publicly-traded master limited partnership comprising its pipeline and storage assets in North Dakota's Bakken oil shale field.
Hess said it expects the partnership to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the fourth quarter.
The company said it expects to launch an initial public offering in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.