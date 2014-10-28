HOUSTON Oct 28 U.S. independent oil company
Hess Corp. said on Tuesday it would proceed with the
development of the $6 billion Stampede project in the U.S. Gulf
of Mexico, one of the biggest energy investments announced
during the current oil price slump.
Hess, the operator of the deepwater project, has a 25
percent stake in Stampede. A unit of Chevron Corp,
Norway's Statoil and Nexen Petroleum Offshore will also
each hold a 25 percent stake.
Hess said first production from the project is expected in
2018. By then, the market may well have recovered from a dip
that has cut the price of barrels by more than 20 percent
since June to around $80 each.
Total estimated recoverable resources for Stampede, located
about 115 miles (185 km) south of Fourchon, Louisiana, are
estimated in the range of 300 million to 350 million barrels of
oil equivalent.
Gross processing capacity for the Stampede project is some
80,000 barrels of oil per day.
By comparison, Chevron's massive Jack/St. Malo project in
the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, approved in 2010, has a design capacity
of 170,000 barrels of oil per day plus natural gas.
