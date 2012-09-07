NEW YORK, Sept 7 Hess Corp agreed to
sell its 2.72 percent stake in the large Azeri, Chirag and
Guneshli group of oil fields in Azerbaijan as well as its 2.36
percent stake in an associated pipeline to India's ONGC
for $1 billion.
Hess said that ONGC's foreign investment arm ONGC Videsh
will buy the assets in a deal it expects to close in
the first quarter of 2013. It is subject to Indian and other
regulatory approvals.
The BP-operated ACG oilfields are in the Caspian Sea around
100 kilometers east of Baku.
Rothschild advised ONGC Videsh on the sale.