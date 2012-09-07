NEW YORK, Sept 7 Hess Corp agreed to
sell its 2.72 percent stake in the large Azeri, Chirag and
Guneshli(ACG) group of oil fields in Azerbaijan as well as its
2.36 percent stake in an associated pipeline to India's ONGC
for $1 billion.
Hess said that ONGC's foreign investment arm ONGC Videsh
will buy the assets in a deal it expects to close in
the first quarter of 2013. It is subject to Indian and other
regulatory approvals.
Hess said the sale was part of an asset sale program under
which it is trimming mature assets, as well as stakes in
projects in which it only holds a small working interest. It
said it has announce nearly $2 billion in sales this year.
The BP-operated ACG oilfields are in the Caspian Sea around
100 kilometers east of Baku.
ACG accounts for the lion's share of Azeri production and is
the main source of crude for a pipeline which runs via Georgia
to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey.
In August, The BP-led Azerbaijan International
Operating Company (AIOC) reported that output at the oilfields
over the first six months of 2012 declined to levels not seen
since 2007, producing 16.8 million tonnes or 682,154 barrels per
day (bpd) in January-June compared to 19.0 million tonnes a year
earlier.
Local officials attributed the output fall at the project,
which has total reserves of over 6.5 billion barrels, to repair
work on some drilling platforms and refineries.
The country expects its oil output to rise in 2013 thanks to
the start of the next stage in ACG's development.
Rothschild advised ONGC Videsh on the sale.