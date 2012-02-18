NEW YORK Feb 18 Hess Corp is restarting the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 70,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Port Reading, New Jersey, several days after shutting it for repairs, a company spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The unit had been using more catalyst than normal and after completing a technical evaluation, the company decided to shut the unit for repair. The spokeswoman said the unit should resume normal production by early next week.