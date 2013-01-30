HOUSTON Jan 30 Hess Corp Chief
Executive John Hess told analysts on Wednesday that there were
"no sacred cows" in the boardroom, and Hess would carefully
consider an activist investor's push to break up the company.
"There are no sacred cows in the business, no sacred cows in
the boardroom," Hess said. He also said the company is "happy to
discuss" shareholder ideas, but Hess would respond to hedge fund
Elliott Management's proposal at a later date.
"We are looking carefully at them," Hess said of those
plans.