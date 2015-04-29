April 29 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as plunging crude oil prices eroded profitability and offset a production spike.

The company posted a net loss of $389 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to a net income of $386 million, or $1.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)