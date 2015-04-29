(Adds earnings call quotes; updates stock movement)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday that beat Wall Street's expectations, as cost cuts helped offset plunging crude oil prices .

The company kept producing at a prolific pace, however, most notably at its powerhouse Bakken wells in North Dakota.

Worth nearly a third of the company's daily oil output, the Bakken is where executives have constantly slashed spending, relying on what they tout as geological prowess and technological enhancements to pump 70 percent more oil than the same period last year.

"Our Bakken team continues to drive costs lower," Chief Executive John Hess told investors on a conference call, highlighting a 9 percent drop in the cost of each well.

Hess and other executives stressed that cost cuts came from efficient operations and renegotiated contracts with vendors - which they say have saved $550 million so far this year - and downplayed any link to save cash amid cheap oil prices.

Indeed, Hess cut its 2015 capital budget by $300 million, now planning to spend $4.4 billion this year, saying, effectively, that it would bank the savings by convincing Halliburton Co and others to charge less.

The strategy relies heavily on the Bakken wells to continue pumping at a constant pace or else Hess runs the risk of contributing to a steep drop in U.S. crude output later this year, concerns which top industry leaders shared with Reuters last month.

"I'd like to see a little more visibility on how the Bakken is going to behave before we update our (production) guidance," Greg Hill, the president of Hess, told investors.

New York-based Hess posted a net loss of $389 million, or $1.37 per share, compared with a net income of $386 million, or $1.20 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding a charge to write down the value of a well in Iraq's Kurdistan region and other items, the company posted a net loss of 98 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected a net loss of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production rose 14 percent to 361,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The average selling price Hess received for its crude oil during the quarter dropped 55 percent to $44.78 per barrel.

Shares of Hess rose 0.3 percent to $76.97 in midday trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe amd W Simon)