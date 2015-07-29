(Adds earnings estimate)
July 29 Oil producer Hess Corp reported
a second-quarter loss on Wednesday as a drop of more than 50
percent in crude prices in the past year ate into
results.
For the period, the company reported a net loss of $567
million, or $1.99 per share, compared with net income of $931
million, or $2.96 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, Hess recorded a loss of 52 cents
per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 73 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production jumped 72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d) to 391,000 boe/d.
The company's most prolific region continued to be the
Bakken shale oil formation in North Dakota, where production
rose 49 percent to 119,000 boe/d during the quarter. Hess
drilled 67 new wells in the state during the period.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Franklin Paul and
Jeffrey Benkjoe)