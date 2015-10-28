GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
Oct 28 Oil producer Hess Corp reported a net loss for the fourth quarter in a row, hurt by a 60 percent slump in crude prices over the past year.
Net loss attributable to Hess was $279 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of $1.01 billion, or $3.31 per share, a year earlier.
The company's production jumped nearly 20 percent to 380,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
WASHINGTON, May 3 President Donald Trump's effort to roll back Obamacare gained momentum on Wednesday as Republican leaders scheduled a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday on newly revised legislation.