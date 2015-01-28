UPDATE 1-BP's profit triples on higher oil prices, output
Jan 28 Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp reported a loss compared with a profit a year earlier, when it reported after-tax gains of $1.34 billion related to asset sales.
Net loss attributable to Hess was $8 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net income of $1.93 billion, or $5.76 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
