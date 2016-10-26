BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss hurt by lower commodity prices.
Net loss attributable to Hess Corp was $339 million or $1.12 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $279 million or 98 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue fell 29.2 percent to $1.20 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: