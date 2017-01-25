Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the company recorded one-time charges of about $4.6 billion.

The net loss attributable to Hess widened to $4.89 billion, or $15.65 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.82 billion, or $6.43 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas production fell to 311,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 368,000 boepd a year earlier. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)