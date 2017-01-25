(Adds details and context)
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp
posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday,
helped by cost cuts, and executives forecast a rebound in
activity this year as crude prices edge higher.
The cautiously optimistic outlook for 2017 comes as the
number of drilling rigs and other oilfield equipment deployed
across the United States continues to rise, with oil executives
betting their industry is on the rebound after a two-year price
downturn.
"We see 2017 as the start of an exciting new chapter of
value-driven growth for our company and our shareholders," Chief
Executive John Hess said in a statement.
Shares of New York-based Hess fell about 0.7 percent to
$57.12 in morning trading, in line with a dip in oil prices.
Hess, like many of its peers, has slashed costs in recent
quarters, lowering expenses by almost 16 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Yet the company is boosting annual spending this year by
about 18 percent to $2.25 billion, adding a drilling rig in
North Dakota's Bakken shale and expanding in the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico, Thailand and Guyana.
Net loss attributable to Hess in the fourth quarter of 2016
widened to $4.89 billion, or $15.65 per share, from $1.82
billion, or $6.43 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, such as accounting charges, the
company reported a loss of $1.01 per share, smaller than the
average analyst estimate of $1.09, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Oil and gas production fell to 311,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) from 368,000 boepd a year earlier.
Revenue was nearly unchanged from a year earlier at $1.39
billion, but higher than analysts' expectations of $1.23
billion.
Hess also said on Wednesday its offshore project at the
North Malay Basin in the Gulf of Thailand would come online in
2017, with its Stampede oil and gas development in the Gulf of
Mexico starting up in 2018.
The company is a founding sponsor of the Super Bowl LI host
committee. The game is to be played Feb. 5 in Houston, where
Hess runs most of its operations.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Ruthy Munoz in Houston;
Additional reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel and Andrea Ricci)