Oct 25 Hess Corp said it has agreed to
sell its interest in the Beryl area fields in the North Sea and
the Scottish Area Gas Evacuation System to Royal Dutch Shell
for $525 million.
The Beryl fields, located northeast of Aberdeen and operated
by Apache Corp, produced about 14,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day net to Hess through the first nine months of
2012, the company said.
"This sale is part of our strategic portfolio reshaping,"
said Greg Hill, Hess Corp's president, worldwide exploration &
production.
Including today's deal, Hess has announced asset sales so
far this year of about $2.4 billion.