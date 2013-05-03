By Michael Erman
May 3 Influential U.S. proxy advisory firm ISS
recommended that Hess Corp shareholders elect five new
board members nominated by activist hedge fund Elliott
Management, arguing that those nominees are best qualified to
effect a turnaround at the oil and gas company.
The recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services
hurts Hess' defense of its own slate of directors as some
institutional shareholders automatically vote as ISS suggests.
Shareholders will vote on the board nominees at the company's
May 16 annual meeting.
The ISS report, released late on Thursday, came a day after
another proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, took a similar
position. A third advisory firm, Egan Jones, has backed Hess'
nominees.
Elliott Management, which owns a 4.5 percent stake in Hess,
has been clamoring for change at the company since January, when
it launched its campaign to seat the new directors and pitched a
plan to break up the company. The hedge fund has railed against
the current board, alleging that directors are too closely tied
to Hess Chief Executive John Hess and that poor oversight has
led to underperformance.
Hess has since announced plans to exit its retail gasoline,
marketing and trading businesses and had assembled its own slate
of new directors for its board. But it failed to pacify the
activist investor.
Hess also raised its dividend and initiated a $4 billion
share buyback in March in an effort to boost shareholder
returns.
ISS wrote in a report: "As the dissident nominees appear to
have more relevant, robust experience - particularly boardroom
experience - than the management nominees, but also do not owe
their nominations to the incumbent CEO and directors,
shareholder support for the dissident slate is warranted."
Hess urged shareholders to ignore the ISS recommendation and
back its slate of directors.
"It is troubling that ISS would suggest that shareholders
support dissident candidates who are beholden to a new, 4
percent shareholder that has offered no constructive ideas for
change at Hess," the company said in a statement, adding that
ISS has a bias toward dissident slates.
Hess said its strategy to become a pure-play exploration and
production company has been embraced by shareholders and
independent Wall Street analysts and its nominees are better
positioned to execute on that plan.
Hess shares were up 1.6 percent at $73.40 in midday trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.