VIENNA, July 1 Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset
Resolution is on track sell its Balkan network to
U.S. private equity firm Advent and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development pending regulatory
approval, Heta said on Wednesday.
Heta, the state wind-down vehicle for failed lender Hypo
Alpe Adria, had said in June that uncertainties still existed
about the deal, which would see the Balkan network sold for up
to 200 million euros ($222 million). Heta had aimed to close the
deal by June 30.
Heta said on Wednesday that the deal was all but completed
and that the final closing will conclude once the European
Central Bank and Austria's financial watchdog FMA approve a
banking license extension request for Advent, which is expected
in the coming weeks.
"We're very confident that the planned sale can be closed in
the very near term," an Advent spokesman said. The sale includes
banks located in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and
Montenegro.
Austria's FMA financial watchdog took control of Heta in
March and froze more than 11 billion euros in debt repayments
under new EU rules on "bailing in" creditors of ailing financial
institutions so that taxpayers alone do not have to shoulder the
burden.
Austria's actions have triggered an avalanche of legal
action by angered investors who thought they held had iron-clad
state guarantees on Heta debt.
($1 = 0.8997 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Angelika Gruber, editing by
Louise Heavens)