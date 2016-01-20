* Finance Minister says offer is attractive
* Some creditors reject Carinthia's offer
* No reaction from two large creditor groups
(Recasts, adds creditor reaction, background)
By Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA, Jan 20 Austria's Carinthia province said
on Wednesday it would offer to buy back senior bonds of "bad
bank" Heta at a 25 percent discount to the value it
guaranteed, hoping to avert a legal quagmire as well as the
threat of insolvency.
The province helped lender Hypo Alpe Adria to expand by
guaranteeing its debt before its collapse.
It is now seeking to buy back bonds of Heta Asset
Resolution, the wind-down vehicle for Hypo, with a nominal value
of 11 billion euros ($12 billion).
Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, who has
agreed to lend Carinthia funds for the buyback, said the offer
was above market value, but many creditors have insisted on
repayment in full, and some quickly balked at the proposal.
"In the interest of our clients, we reject the offer ... and
expect 100 percent repayment in conformity with the contract,"
Munich Re's investment unit said in a statement.
A spokesman added that the bonds held by the Munich Re unit
were worth a "low triple-digit million euro amount."
The German insurance association, which includes Munich Re,
said that creditors representing 770 million euros had agreed
not to accept the offer.
Carinthia, which has an annual budget of around 2.2 billion
euros, a fraction of the bonds' nominal value, said on Wednesday
it was offering to buy back the senior bonds at 75 percent of
their nominal value, including interest owed, and at 30 percent
for subordinated bonds.
"I think that what Carinthia has offered is an exceptionally
attractive offer," Schelling said. The feedback he had had since
the offer was made was entirely positive, including from
creditors, he said.
Two large groups of creditors, which say they together
control more than 5 billion euros in Heta bonds and have
previously said they would not accept any discount, did not
comment on the offer on Wednesday. Insiders expected them to
give their views on Thursday.
One of those groups, the Par Investors Pool, counts Dexia
Kommunalbank Deutschland and the Deposit Protection
Fund of the German Banking Association among its members. The
other, the Ad Hoc group, includes Commerzbank.
According to a recent Austrian law, two thirds of creditors
have to accept the offer to make it binding on all of them. The
Ad Hoc group has said it will challenge that process in the
courts if necessary.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich,
additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam, Gopakumar Warrier and Adrian Croft)