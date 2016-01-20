VIENNA Jan 20 The Austrian province of
Carinthia is offering to buy back the senior bonds of "bad bank"
Heta Asset Resolution at 75 percent of their "adjusted specified
denomination", a fund it controls said on Wednesday.
"The adjusted specified denomination equals the sum of the
specified denomination of each instrument and accrued and unpaid
interest in respect of the specified denomination of each
instrument (or amortised face amount in case of any zero coupon
note) up to and including March 1, 2015," it said.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)