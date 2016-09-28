(Adds further details, comments by Deutsche Bank, finance
VIENNA, Sept 28 Germany's FMS Wertmanagement
said on Wednesday it will accept the Austrian
province of Carinthia's offer to buy back its holding of bonds
issued by failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
Carinthia has offered to buy back the bonds at a discount to
the total 11 billion euros ($12 billion) it once guaranteed them
for. The case is seen as a test for new European bail-in rules.
Last year FMS, which holds Hypo senior bonds with a nominal
value of 295 million euros, sued "bad bank" Heta Asset
Resolution as Hypo's wind-down vehicle, seeking
repayment in full.
The lawsuit, having been referred to the European Court of
Justice in June, has been seen as a potential obstacle to the
buyback in that it could trigger Heta's insolvency.
"FMS's management board decided to accept the buyback and
exchange offer at yesterday's meeting," said a spokesman,
referring to an option creditors have to reinvest the proceeds
of the buyback offer in a long-term bond.
The lawsuit will be dropped, he said.
Eight years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers, it is
still difficult to deal with failing lenders in the European
Union. After rescues in Portugal, Greece and Italy triggered
protests over unequal creditor treatment, the EU introduced new
rules to ensure creditors -- not taxpayers alone -- fund bank
rescues.
In Austria, the dispute over Carinthia's guarantees has been
running for years. Bondholders including Commerzbank
and Dexia Kommunalbank rejected a first proposal as
too low in March.
Under a new offer the repayment rate for senior bond holders
is seen at 90 percent of nominal value - around 8 percentage
points more than the previous offer. In addition, creditors can
pocket the money after a few months and not after more than 10
years.
Carinthia's offer runs until Friday next week with the
result expected to be announced the following Monday.
Two thirds of creditors have to agree including 25 percent
of junior bondholders, whose payout rate is only at around 45
percent.
Deutsche Bank, whose asset arm holds junior bonds
with a nominal value of 200 million euros, has not yet made a
decision, a spokesman said.
The finance ministry declined to say how many creditors had
already accepted the offer.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)