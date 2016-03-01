FRANKFURT, March 1 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling on Tuesday moved to break a deadlock with creditors over an offer to buy back bonds of Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution.

Speaking at a financial conference dinner, Schelling suggested creditors who accept the current offer, in which Heta bonds would be bought back for 75 percent of their nominal value, could re-invest the proceeds in an Austrian government zero coupon bond with a maturity of 18 years.

The current Heta bond repurchase offer, which runs until March 11, is opposed by many creditors, who want full repayment.

Schelling's proposal would grant creditors 100 percent repayment with a delay of 18 years. (Editing by Ludwig Burger)