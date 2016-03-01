* Offers creditors zero coupon 18-yr bonds for full
repayment
* Creditors who accept 75 pct discount stand to receive
sweetener
* Current Heta bond repurchase offer opposed by many
creditors
(Adds Schelling quote, background on Heta)
By Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, March 1 Austrian Finance Minister
Hans Joerg Schelling on Tuesday moved to break a deadlock with
creditors over an offer to buy back bonds of Austrian "bad bank"
Heta Asset Resolution.
Speaking at a financial conference dinner, Schelling
suggested creditors who accept the current offer, in which Heta
bonds would be bought back for 75 percent of their nominal
value, could re-invest the proceeds in an Austrian government
zero coupon bond with a maturity of 18 years.
The current Heta bond repurchase offer, which runs until
March 11, is opposed by many creditors, who want full repayment.
Schelling stressed he had no legitimacy to act as a
negotiator between Carinthia and the Heta creditors, repeating
the 75 percent offer was not negotiable and could not be
extended beyond the March 11 deadline.
"I am ready to offer my good offices here in order to find a
solution."
His proposal would grant creditors 100 percent repayment
with a delay of 18 years.
Carinthia, a southern Austrian province, guaranteed the debt
of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before the bank collapsed. Heta
Asset Resolution was formed to wind it down but regulators froze
Heta's debt repayments after discovering a gaping capital hole
at the bad bank.
The province aims to avert insolvency by buying back
state-guaranteed bonds for 75 percent of their nominal value
with the help of federal loans.
Austria has agreed to lend Carinthia the money for the
discounted buyback offer and has said the terms of the offer are
non-negotiable.
(Editing by Ludwig Burger and Susan Thomas)