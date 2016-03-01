* Offers creditors zero coupon 18-yr bonds for full repayment

* Creditors who accept 75 pct discount stand to receive sweetener

* Current Heta bond repurchase offer opposed by many creditors (Adds Schelling quote, background on Heta)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, March 1 Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling on Tuesday moved to break a deadlock with creditors over an offer to buy back bonds of Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution.

Speaking at a financial conference dinner, Schelling suggested creditors who accept the current offer, in which Heta bonds would be bought back for 75 percent of their nominal value, could re-invest the proceeds in an Austrian government zero coupon bond with a maturity of 18 years.

The current Heta bond repurchase offer, which runs until March 11, is opposed by many creditors, who want full repayment.

Schelling stressed he had no legitimacy to act as a negotiator between Carinthia and the Heta creditors, repeating the 75 percent offer was not negotiable and could not be extended beyond the March 11 deadline.

"I am ready to offer my good offices here in order to find a solution."

His proposal would grant creditors 100 percent repayment with a delay of 18 years.

Carinthia, a southern Austrian province, guaranteed the debt of local lender Hypo Alpe Adria before the bank collapsed. Heta Asset Resolution was formed to wind it down but regulators froze Heta's debt repayments after discovering a gaping capital hole at the bad bank.

The province aims to avert insolvency by buying back state-guaranteed bonds for 75 percent of their nominal value with the help of federal loans.

Austria has agreed to lend Carinthia the money for the discounted buyback offer and has said the terms of the offer are non-negotiable. (Editing by Ludwig Burger and Susan Thomas)