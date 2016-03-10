VIENNA, March 10 If the Austrian province of Carinthia were to go bankrupt due to repayment problems on the bonds of former lender Hypo Alpe Adria it would not cause major problems in the long term, the head of a think tank that advises the Austrian government said.

Carinthia has said it faces insolvency if its buyback offer for the bonds issued by Hypo - since been turned into "bad bank" Heta - and guaranteed by the province is not accepted by creditors.

It has offered to buy back bonds worth around 11 billion euros ($12 bln) at a discount to their nominal value.

The offer expires on Friday and up until now creditor groups have rejected it, and say their stake is big enough to block the offer. They say they would only accept a 100 percent payment. Both parties - Carinthia and the creditors - have threatened to go through all legal paths to defend their stances.

The federal government could support the province but it does not have to and could instead let Carinthia go bankrupt, Bernhard Felderer, the president of the Fiscal Council think tank told the Wirtschaftsblatt daily newspaper.

"It's an unconventional approach, which would lead to short-term turbulence in financial markets. Long-term problems would not occur," Felderer said. Some European countries had already proved that there is life after having become insolvent, he said. ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)