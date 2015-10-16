LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Austrian authorities managing the
winding up of Hypo Alpe Adria are likely to press ahead with a
tender offer to the failed bank's bondholders despite fierce
objections from an ad hoc group of creditors to a new federal
law they say effectively deprives them of their rights.
Many of the 11bn of bonds in question hold guarantees from
Carinthia, the bank's local authority. Normally that would mean
that if an instrument is not paid in full, then Carinthia, whose
annual budget is just 2bn, would guarantee to make up any
shortfall.
Instead, the new Hypo liquidation law will now effectively
remove the need to honour that guarantee, and thereby avoid
bankrupting Carinthia. The federal authorities have taken
control of the rump bank, now called Heta, and will loan
Carinthia money to compensate creditors for giving up their
rights via a tender offer.
A source close to the authorities said dealer-managers were
in the process of being chosen with appointments likely to be
decided as soon as this week. Previously Austria had said it
hoped to carry out the tender offer by the end of this year.
"Heta is not guaranteed by Carinthia," said the source. "The
money [to execute the offer] is coming from the
ministry of finance which effectively owns the run-down bank."
RETROACTIVE
Advisers to the creditor committee complained last week that
the new law, debated in the Austrian parliament last week, was
being rushed in to remove their rights retroactively, and have
warned the action could push up funding levels for state-backed
banks across Austria and Germany.
Leo Plank, partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis, which is
advising the committee, said the move would ensure further legal
disputes and delay an adequate solution. "We will oppose all
special legislation which devalues the statutory guarantees of
Carinthia ex-post facto," he said.
The committee speaks for creditors with debt claims of over
2.5bn and includes Commerzbank, FMS, Pimco and smaller
institutions. However, that might not be enough to block any
proposal. At least a third of all the bonds by value will be
needed to quash a plan.
"This attempt to cram down bondholders through retroactive
moves would be a complete abrogation of creditor rights," said
one creditor adviser.
"We are open to having discussions but this is not
happening. The government owns the bank, is valuing it and
telling us a price. That's not fair. This is all about a public
institution behaving badly and private creditors being hurt
instead."
It is understood there are at least five groups of creditors
as well as Bayern LB, former owner of Hypo Alpe Adria, which has
already settled separately with Austria for 50% of its claims.
The source close to the authorities believed the proposal
was watertight, since it would effectively invite the creditors
to give up their rights for compensation, and said that if an
offer was made near the bonds' current market price in the low
to mid 60s, then a deal would happen.
"Clearly this group is not happy with the process being put
in place by the Austrians. But if the offer is not accepted then
it will be a long time before the creditors get anything else,"
said the source. Heta is currently in a debt moratorium ahead of
its eventual liquidation at an unspecified date.
Planck said that if the offer went ahead then creditors
would seek to overturn it at Austria's constitutional court -
which has already thrown out a previous attempt to remove the
guarantee from Heta's subordinated notes - and international
venues such as the European Court of Justice.
The creditor group is being advised by Gleacher Shacklock.
Lazard is acting for Carinthia and Ithuba Capital for Austria.
