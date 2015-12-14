VIENNA Dec 14 Austrian province Carinthia said
on Monday it was still in talks over the terms of a federal loan
to help it reach a settlement with creditors of "bad bank" Heta,
after a newspaper reported Carinthia had secured important
concessions from the government.
Vienna has offered a loan of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3
billion) to Carinthia via the federal debt agency, which
together with the proceeds from winding down Heta's assets
will form the basis of an offer to creditors.
Under such an offer, Carinthia, the home province of failed
lender Hypo Alpe Adria which became Heta, would try to buy back
debt from creditors at a discount to avoid lengthy court
battles.
Carinthia, which has an annual budget of around 2.2 billion
euros, has guaranteed around 11 billion euros in such debt and
has been practically shut out of debt markets over the Hypo
scandal.
"(The sum of 1.2 billion euros) could only be reached
through especially favourable credit conditions granted by the
federal government," Carinthia's finance chief Gaby Schaunig
told Reuters in an emailed statement.
"The details of the conditions are an issue for the
contracting parties (federal government and Carinthia). These
contracts are not finished yet."
Austrian newspaper Der Standard cited a document drawn up by
Carinthia and Vienna saying the province was planning to offer
creditors around 7 billion euros to buy back the debt covered by
the province's guarantees.
Der Standard said Carinthia could pay back the federal loan
with the same low interest rates Austria pays on its debt and
interest payments on 400 million euros of the loan would be
suspended and could be cancelled outright under certain
conditions.
In addition, the Austrian federal government would commit
itself to making provisions for settlement payments to creditors
who turn down Carinthia's offer, according to Der Standard.
Austria passed a law in October saying the offer is binding
if creditors holding two-thirds of the debt accept
it.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Writing by Shadia Nasralla;
Editing by Mark Potter)