VIENNA Dec 14 The Austrian province of Carinthia said on Monday it was still in talks over the terms of a federal loan to help it reach a settlement with creditors of "bad bank" Heta, after a newspaper reported it had secured important concessions.

Vienna has offered a loan of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to Carinthia via the federal debt agency, which together with the proceeds from winding down Heta's assets will form the basis of an offer to creditors.

Under such an offer, Carinthia, the home province of failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria, from which Heta was formed, would try to buy back debt from creditors at a discount to avoid lengthy court battles.

Carinthia, which has an annual budget of around 2.2 billion euros, has guaranteed around 11 billion euros in such debt and has been practically shut out of debt markets over the Hypo scandal.

"(The sum of 1.2 billion euros) could only be reached through especially favourable credit conditions granted by the federal government," Carinthia's finance chief Gaby Schaunig said in an emailed statement.

"The details of the conditions are an issue for the contracting parties (federal government and Carinthia). These contracts are not finished yet."

Austrian newspaper Der Standard cited a document drawn up by Carinthia and Vienna saying Carinthia could pay back the federal loan with the same low interest rates Austria pays on its debt.

It added interest payments on 400 million euros of the loan would be suspended and could be cancelled outright under certain conditions.

In addition, the Austrian federal government would commit itself to making provisions for settlement payments to creditors who turn down Carinthia's offer, according to Der Standard.

But the federal finance ministry said in an emailed statement that creditors who rejected Carinthia's offers would still need to lodge their claims with the province.

"No creditor can or will address the federal government. The federal government does not take on any guarantees from Carinthia," the ministry said, adding no loan agreement had been signed yet.

Der Standard reported Carinthia was planning to set the total amount of its offer at around 7 billion euros.

Austria passed a law in October saying the offer is binding if creditors holding two-thirds of the debt accept it.

