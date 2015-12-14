(Adds statement from Finance Ministry)
VIENNA Dec 14 The Austrian province of
Carinthia said on Monday it was still in talks over the terms of
a federal loan to help it reach a settlement with creditors of
"bad bank" Heta, after a newspaper reported it had secured
important concessions.
Vienna has offered a loan of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3
billion) to Carinthia via the federal debt agency, which
together with the proceeds from winding down Heta's assets
will form the basis of an offer to creditors.
Under such an offer, Carinthia, the home province of failed
lender Hypo Alpe Adria, from which Heta was formed, would try to
buy back debt from creditors at a discount to avoid lengthy
court battles.
Carinthia, which has an annual budget of around 2.2 billion
euros, has guaranteed around 11 billion euros in such debt and
has been practically shut out of debt markets over the Hypo
scandal.
"(The sum of 1.2 billion euros) could only be reached
through especially favourable credit conditions granted by the
federal government," Carinthia's finance chief Gaby Schaunig
said in an emailed statement.
"The details of the conditions are an issue for the
contracting parties (federal government and Carinthia). These
contracts are not finished yet."
Austrian newspaper Der Standard cited a document drawn up by
Carinthia and Vienna saying Carinthia could pay back the federal
loan with the same low interest rates Austria pays on its debt.
It added interest payments on 400 million euros of the loan
would be suspended and could be cancelled outright under certain
conditions.
In addition, the Austrian federal government would commit
itself to making provisions for settlement payments to creditors
who turn down Carinthia's offer, according to Der Standard.
But the federal finance ministry said in an emailed
statement that creditors who rejected Carinthia's offers would
still need to lodge their claims with the province.
"No creditor can or will address the federal government. The
federal government does not take on any guarantees from
Carinthia," the ministry said, adding no loan agreement had been
signed yet.
Der Standard reported Carinthia was planning to set the
total amount of its offer at around 7 billion euros.
Austria passed a law in October saying the offer is binding
if creditors holding two-thirds of the debt accept
it.
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
