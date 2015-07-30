VIENNA, July 30 A court ruling that overturned a law cancelling nearly 1 billion euros ($1 billion) of junior debt owed by defunct bank Hypo Alpe Adria may trigger a broader deal between lenders and the province of Carinthia, which backs most of the bank's debt, rating agency Fitch said.

Austria's highest court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a law that cancelled subordinated debt owed by Hypo, now known as "bad bank" Heta, dealing a blow to the Austrian government's attempt to spread the cost of winding down the bank.

Carinthia, Hypo's home province, backs 10.2 billion euros worth of Heta debt and Fitch said the ruling increased the likelihood of it seeking a deal with all creditors, including holders of senior debt as well as junior or subordinated.

German banks and insurers, including Deutsche Bank and Allianz, have Heta exposures to the tune of 7.1 billion euros.

Hypo Alpe Adria's failure ranks as Austria's worst postwar financial scandal. It swelled its state debt and budget deficit and prompted a parliamentary investigation into who is to blame for the mess, which has cost the country's taxpayers 5.5 billion euros so far.

One possibility that has been floated by Austria's Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling is for Carinthia to negotiate a debt writedown with Heta's creditors in exchange for giving up claims against the province.

"We believe the court ruling makes it more likely that Carinthia will propose such a (deal), but there would be significant challenges, particularly as creditors may now see those guarantees as more valuable," Fitch said in a note published on Thursday.

But Fitch also said a deal would remove uncertainty for creditors and enable them to avoid a lengthy formal legal process with an uncertain outcome.

Fitch has no rating on Heta or any debt it has issued except an 'AA+' rating on 1 billion euros of tier 2 subordinated notes maturing in 2022, backed by the Austrian government in Vienna.

Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret in April said Germany's lenders should prepare to write off at least half of the value of their Heta bonds. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)