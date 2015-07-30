VIENNA, July 30 A court ruling that overturned a
law cancelling nearly 1 billion euros ($1 billion) of junior
debt owed by defunct bank Hypo Alpe Adria may trigger a broader
deal between lenders and the province of Carinthia, which backs
most of the bank's debt, rating agency Fitch said.
Austria's highest court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional
a law that cancelled subordinated debt owed by Hypo, now known
as "bad bank" Heta, dealing a blow to the Austrian
government's attempt to spread the cost of winding down the
bank.
Carinthia, Hypo's home province, backs 10.2 billion euros
worth of Heta debt and Fitch said the ruling increased the
likelihood of it seeking a deal with all creditors, including
holders of senior debt as well as junior or subordinated.
German banks and insurers, including Deutsche Bank
and Allianz, have Heta exposures to the
tune of 7.1 billion euros.
Hypo Alpe Adria's failure ranks as Austria's worst postwar
financial scandal. It swelled its state debt and budget deficit
and prompted a parliamentary investigation into who is to blame
for the mess, which has cost the country's taxpayers 5.5 billion
euros so far.
One possibility that has been floated by Austria's Finance
Minister Hans Joerg Schelling is for Carinthia to negotiate a
debt writedown with Heta's creditors in exchange for giving up
claims against the province.
"We believe the court ruling makes it more likely that
Carinthia will propose such a (deal), but there would be
significant challenges, particularly as creditors may now see
those guarantees as more valuable," Fitch said in a note
published on Thursday.
But Fitch also said a deal would remove uncertainty for
creditors and enable them to avoid a lengthy formal legal
process with an uncertain outcome.
Fitch has no rating on Heta or any debt it has issued except
an 'AA+' rating on 1 billion euros of tier 2 subordinated notes
maturing in 2022, backed by the Austrian
government in Vienna.
Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret in April said
Germany's lenders should prepare to write off at least half of
the value of their Heta bonds.
($1 = 0.9141 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
David Holmes)